Strong winds in parts of Delhi-NCR bring respite from heat, IMD's orange alert for thunderstorm

Strong winds swept across parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat as dark clouds covered the capital after days of hot and humid weather. Rain clouds hover over the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. (PTI) As weather conditions intensified, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a district-wise nowcast warning at 4.10 pm, warning of moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 41-61 kmph. The nowcast remained valid until 7.10 pm for several parts of Delhi.

Also Read | Muggy heat kicks Delhi's ‘feel like’ temperature to 51°C, highest this year; rainfall likely from Monday What is an orange alert? An orange alert is the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) second-highest weather warning, issued when potentially hazardous weather is expected to cause disruptions to daily life. It signals residents and authorities to "be prepared" for adverse conditions such as thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and strong winds that may lead to traffic disruptions, waterlogging, damage to weak structures and fallen trees. People are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during the alert period. Also Read | Rain and gusty winds cool Delhi, city logs cleanest air day since October 8 IMD's forecast for Delhi and surrounding areas The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab from June 27 to July 2. Similar conditions are expected over West Uttar Pradesh from June 29 to July 3, East Uttar Pradesh from June 27 to 30, and across East and West Rajasthan between June 27 and July 3. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on July 3, with fairly widespread to widespread rain likely. East Uttar Pradesh is also likely to witness widespread rainfall from July 1 to 3.