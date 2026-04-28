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Student death: Statewide hartal disrupts life in Kerala, vehicles blocked

Student death: Statewide hartal disrupts life in Kerala, vehicles blocked

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:51 am IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, A statewide hartal called by various Dalit organisations seeking justice in the death of Kannur dental college student Nithin Raj is being observed across Kerala on Tuesday.

Student death: Statewide hartal disrupts life in Kerala, vehicles blocked

The protest has affected normal life, as activists blocked the movement of vehicles in many parts of the state.

Incidents of hartal supporters forcing shops to shut were also reported in various places.

In many areas, including the state capital and Kannur, hartal supporters blocked vehicles. However, two-wheelers were allowed to pass.

Various Dalit organisations had announced the statewide hartal on Monday, demanding justice in the death of Raj.

The hartal is being observed from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday.

As many as 52 Dalit organisations, including the Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council, have called for the strike.

The organisations, while requesting public cooperation for the protest, stated on Monday that no vehicles would be forcibly stopped and that all essential services would be exempted.

While the family has firmly alleged that caste discrimination and mental harassment by faculty members led to the student's death, the police were attempting to divert the investigation towards loan app borrowings, they claimed.

The organisation further alleged that this was a planned move to shield the real accused.

KPSM also alleged that by deliberately delaying the arrest of the accused teachers, the police enabled them to secure anticipatory bail.

They stated that there was no confidence in the present police investigation and demanded that the case be handed over to an independent agency at the earliest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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