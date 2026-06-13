Student group alleges irregularities in CUET-PG exam; NTA rejects claims

As the All India Students' Association (AISA) on Saturday alleged irregularities in CUET-PG examinations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) rejected claims and issued a clarification saying the exams were conducted on a different date for students who could not appear on the scheduled dates for ‘reasons entirely beyond their control.’ File photo of students before appearing of CUET-UG 2026 exam. (Photo for representation) (Hindustan Times)

“In March 2026, due to the law-and-order disruption at Tura (Meghalaya), and the security situation at certain overseas centres, 565 candidates across 28 subjects could not appear on their originally scheduled dates, for reasons entirely beyond their control," the NTA said in a post on X.

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This comes at a time when the NTA is already under fire over alleged examination irregularities linked to the alleged NEET paper leak scam and other irregularities.

“For CUET (PG), NTA’s policy is to report absolute marks for every candidate, in every subject. No candidate's score is normalized — not in the main examination, not in the reschedule. There was therefore nothing the rescheduled candidates were exempted from; they were scored on exactly the same basis as everyone else,” NTA said on X.