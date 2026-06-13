Is mystery over 20th rebel MP over? Another TMC MP reaches BJP leader's residence with Satabdi Roy

The mystery over the 20th rebel Trinamool Congress MP seems to be over as another TMC MP was seen arriving at the residence of Union minister Bhupender Yadav along with dissident leader Satabdi Roy. FILE: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee with party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay during an election campaign, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The rebel group, which has support of 19 Lok Sabha MPs, have signed a letter expressing support for a rival TMC faction, staking claim to the party's symbol.

While the letter had signatures of 19 rebels, the serial number was marked till 20 and a missing name against number 13 sparked speculation of a new MP joining the rebel faction.

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On Saturday, the speculations came to rest as TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrived at the residence of Bhupender Yadav in Delhi, along with rebel leader Satabdi Roy.

The meeting at the Union minister's Motilal Nehru Marg residence, gives indication that the veteran MP could join the dissident group.

Bandyopadhyay, a Lok Sabha MP from the Kolkata Uttar seat, remains one of the most senior parliamentarians in the TMC and has long been regarded as a key bridge between the party leadership and Delhi's political establishment.

What now for TMC rebel faction? The rebel group is now preparing to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday seeking to recognise them as a the "real TMC" and allow them to sit with alongside the ruling BJP-led NDA in the House.

As per the procedure, the Speaker will take a call on the request to identify the rebel group as the original TMC after a due process, which involves a face-to-face meeting with them.

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Rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said on Friday that 19 of the party's 28 Lok Sabha members were already backing the faction.

Kakoli Ghosh Dasdidar, the leader of the rebel faction, has declared that the bloc would offer support to the BJP-led NDA in Parliament after getting recognition.

The letter of the rebel faction, dated May 18, had signatures of 19 rebel MPs, but the serial numbers showed signatories are from 1 to 20. The missing signature against number 13 had sparked speculation over the name of the MP who would go with the rebel group.

The letter features names, inclduing Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar; Satabdi Roy; Bapi Haldar; Sharmila Sarkar; Prasun Bandyopadhyay; Jagadish Barma Basunia; Asit Kumar Mal; Arup Chakraborty; Rachna Banerjee; Saayoni Ghosh; Khalilur Rahaman; Abu Taher Khan; Yusuf Pathan; Mitali Bag; Mala Roy; Kalipada Soren; Deepak Adhikari; June Malia and Partha Bhowmick.

The latest development is a fresh setback to Mamata Banerjee in the long list of upsets her party is facing after a massive loss in Bengal polls.

A group of 64 of the 80 MLAs of TMC has already broken away from the party in the state Assembly and has secured the recognition of Speaker Rathindra Bose, with the leader of the dissident faction, Ritabrata Banerjee, being named as the Leader of Opposition.