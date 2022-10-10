Home / India News / Student injured by bus on varsity campus in B’luru, protest breaks out

Student injured by bus on varsity campus in B’luru, protest breaks out

india news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 10:57 PM IST

A post-graduate student sustained grievous injuries prompting flash protests in Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University on Monday

After the accident, the driver and conductor fled the spot leaving behind the bus. (Representative photo)
After the accident, the driver and conductor fled the spot leaving behind the bus. (Representative photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

A post-graduate student sustained grievous injuries prompting flash protests in Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University on Monday.

According to eye-witnesses, the MSc student was boarding a bus in the morning when she slipped and sustained injuries.

She was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

After the accident, the driver and conductor fled the spot leaving behind the bus.

Following the incident, students staged a protest and closed both the gates of Jnana Bharathi demanding a ban on the movement of public vehicles on the campus.

The students also raised slogans against Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out