Student stabs junior to death in Ahmedabad, triggers violence on campus

A class 10 student stabbed a junior schoolmate to death in Ahmedabad’s Khokhra, triggering protests and violence on the campus on Wednesday. Angry parents and locals stormed the school premises and damaged furniture and glass panels, and beat the principal and teachers. Parents alleged they had to rush their son in an auto rickshaw to a hospital. (HT PHOTO)

Police increased deployment to bring the situation under control after they faced resistance from the violent mob. A police vehicle was nearly overturned. Police used force to disperse the mob. Leaders of local organisations and political groups rushed to the spot as the situation worsened and triggered communal tensions.

Police said they initially registered an attempt to murder case, which will now be changed to murder. Statements have been recorded and CCTV footage examined.

Senior officers rushed to the spot. Additional police forces were stationed around the school to prevent further flare-ups. Police said the dispute between the two students was personal and not connected to any other issue.

The dispute started last week when the victim’s cousin and a class 10 student clashed on the campus. Parents said the class 10 boy had a record of violent behaviour and that the school was informed earlier, but did not act. They complained that no staff helped when the injured student was lying in the premises and that the parents had to rush him in an auto rickshaw to a hospital.

The district education officer has sent a notice to the school, asking for a report and CCTV footage.