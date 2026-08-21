Mumbai, Student wellbeing across India plummets from 62 per cent in Grade 8 to 43 per cent in senior grades, as anxiety, low energy, frustration, loneliness, and sadness peak among students in Grades 11 and 12, a study has stated.

Student wellbeing dips in senior grades, girls report greater anxiety: Study

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Findings from the 'Student Well-being Pulse Report 2026' showed that girls bear a heavier burden of anxiety and low confidence than boys, yet only six per cent of all surveyed students reach out to formal school counsellors for assistance.

According to the study conducted by the IC3 Institute, a global volunteer and member-driven education community, there was a consistent decline in wellbeing, happiness, confidence and motivation as students progressed through school.

The overall wellbeing fell from 62 per cent in Grade 8 to 43 per cent in Grade 12, while happiness declined from 65 per cent to 48 per cent, confidence from 64 per cent to 47 per cent, and motivation from 64 per cent to 49 per cent, the report stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The report is based on responses from 8,515 students across India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report is based on responses from 8,515 students across India. {{/usCountry}}

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When students seek help, they most commonly turn to friends and family , and a smaller proportion also reach out to teachers and school counsellors , while 2 per cent seek support from therapists, it stated.

Notably, 52 per cent of students believe that therapy or counselling would be helpful, indicating openness to structured support when accessible.

"As students move through senior school, we see wellbeing, confidence and positive emotions decline, even as academic and career decisions become increasingly consequential. At the same time, many students continue to carry their concerns on their own," IC3 founder Ganesh Kohli said.

He noted that schools, families, counsellors, universities and the wider education community all have a role to play in creating environments where students can seek guidance early.

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The report further revealed that career guidance has emerged as an area where access and need do not fully align.

Only 52 per cent of students report receiving structured career counselling in school, while 33 per cent said they feel anxious specifically because of unclear career guidance.

Access varies significantly across states, ranging from 61-62 per cent in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand to below the national average in Bihar and Kerala.

Career-related anxiety is particularly high in Bihar, where 43 per cent of students report feeling anxious due to unclear career guidance.

The report also found the broader strain students experience in managing their daily lives, with 55 per cent of students reporting getting six hours or less of sleep a night, with academic pressure, overthinking and screen use among the key factors.

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While students relied on accessible coping mechanisms such as music and physical activity , fewer turned to structured practices such as sleep hygiene or mindfulness.

The report found that girls reported a greater share of the burden, including higher anxiety, frustration and sadness and lower levels of calmness and confidence.

Only 52 per cent of girls reported feeling confident often or always, compared with 64 per cent of boys, while career-related anxiety is reported by 35 per cent of girls compared with 31 per cent of boys, added the report.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.