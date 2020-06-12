e-paper
Student who shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' during anti-CAA stir gets default bail

Student who shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during anti-CAA stir gets default bail

Student Amulya Leona, arrested on sedition charges after she raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA event here in February, has been granted default bail by a court here on grounds that the police did not file charge sheet within the stipulated period.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:29 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Bengaluru
The development came on Wednesday shortly after the city civil and sessions court dismissed her plea for regular bail, holding that the investigation has not been completed.

The fifth Additional City Civil Metropolitan Magistrate granted the default bail.

Earlier, rejecting her regular bail plea, the 60th additional city civil and sessions judge Vidyadhar Shirahatti said: “If the petitioner is released on bail, she may abscond or she may be involved in a similar offence, which affects the peace at large.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was present at the event and had tried to stop her from raising the slogan.

“Because the police failed to file a charge sheet within the stipulated 90 days, we moved the application for default bail, which the court granted on Wednesday itself,” advocate R Prasanna, defending Amulya Leona, said.

According to him, she will be released in a day or two after completion of the bail formalities.

He said the charge sheet was filed on June 3.

