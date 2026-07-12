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Students fall ill after food poisoning incident at Maharashtra's Nandurbar boarding school, now stable

At least five students suffered severe food poisoning after consuming the evening meal provided at the Navbuddha Bastigrah boarding school.

Published on: Jul 12, 2026 10:10 AM IST
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All the students who were admitted to a private hospital in Shahda after falling ill after the consumption of an evening meal at the Navbuddha Bastigrah boarding school are in stable condition, officials said.

Taluka Medical Officer Rajendra Valvi noted that at least five boys experienced symptoms like vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain. (Representative Image)
Taluka Medical Officer Rajendra Valvi noted that at least five boys experienced symptoms like vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain. (Representative Image)

On Saturday, at least five students suffered severe food poisoning after consuming the evening meal provided by the boarding school. The incident triggered a situation of panic among the students; however, all the affected students are now stable.

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MLA Rajesh Padvi (Shahada-Taloda) said that initially, four students were affected. When their health became a little critical, they were admitted to a private hospital in Shahada. Around 50-60 remaining students were also brought there for medical examination. He underlined that the situation is under control and everyone is stable now.

Taluka Medical Officer Rajendra Valvi noted that at least five boys experienced symptoms like vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain.

"The students from Navbuddha School were brought to the hospital today in the evening. There were 28 children, of which 5 were referred as they were experiencing some serious discomfort. All of them were experiencing nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, so they were admitted. All the children are stable now. All of them will remain here under our team until morning. We have a team, ambulances, and all the health doctors and staff available here. We will fully handle any emergency that may be required," he said.

Further details awaited.

 
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