Study flags rise in four zoonotic infections

Four types of zoonotic infections (those that travel from animals to humans) infections have been increasing at an exponential rate, amid a general pattern of increasingly larger and more frequent spillover epidemics, according to an analysis of 60 years of historical epidemiological data, published in the open access journal BMJ Global Health on Thursday. The researchers focused on Filoviruses (Ebola virus, Marburg virus), SARS Coronavirus 1, Nipah virus, and Machupo virus (HT file photo)

Based on current trends, these four types of viral pathogens are collectively set to kill 12 times as many people in 2050 as they did in 2020, warns the research team led by Amanda Jean Meadows, Ginkgo Bioworks, Emeryville, California, in the paper, with climate and land use changes predicted to drive the frequency of spillover events, facilitated by population density and connectivity. Animal-to-human infections have been the cause of most modern epidemics, including Covid-19.

But the implications for future global health are difficult to characterise, given limited historical data on the annual frequency and severity of zoonotic spillover over time, the researchers add. To get round this, they drew on their own extensive epidemiological database to look for trends in spillover events that might shed light on future expected patterns.

This database draws on a wide range of official sources. It covers epidemics reported by the World Health Organization in the form of Disease Outbreak News reports (WHO DON); outbreaks caused by a viral pathogen that killed 50 or more people; and historically significant outbreaks, such as the 1918 and 1957 flu pandemics.

The researchers focused on Filoviruses (Ebola virus, Marburg virus), SARS Coronavirus 1, Nipah virus, and Machupo virus, which causes Bolivian hemorrhagic fever, because of their potential to pose a significant risk to public health and economic or political stability.

As part of the study, at least 3150 outbreaks and epidemics were assessed between 1963 and 2019 to analyse time trends in the number of outbreaks and associated deaths caused by these viral pathogens.

A total of 75 spillover events occurring in 24 countries were identified during this period. These caused a total of 17,232 deaths, of which 15,771 in 40 outbreaks–mostly in Africa—were caused by Filoviruses.

Their analysis, which excluded the Covid-19 pandemic, shows that the number of spillover events and reported deaths attributable to these four groups of viruses has been increasing by 5- 9% every year between 1963 and 2019.

“If these annual rates of increase continue, we would expect the analysed pathogens to cause four times the number of spillover events and 12 times the number of deaths in 2050 than in 2020,” estimated the researchers in the paper.

These figures are likely to be an underestimate, they suggest, due to the strict inclusion criteria for the pathogens in the analysis, which effectively ruled out the impact of advances in surveillance and detection over the study period; and the exclusion of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our evaluation of the historical evidence suggests that the series of recent epidemics sparked by zoonotic spillover are not an aberration or random cluster, but follow a multi-decade trend in which spillover-driven epidemics have become both larger and more frequent,” the researchers said.

“The ultimate package of measures to support global prevention, preparedness, and resilience is not yet clear. What is clear, however, from the historical trends, is that urgent action is needed to address a large and growing risk to global health,” they added.

...

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rhythma Kaul Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India. ...view detail