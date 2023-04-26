Home / India News / Watch: Indians evacuated from Sudan chant ‘Modi Zindabad’ on arrival in Delhi

Watch: Indians evacuated from Sudan chant ‘Modi Zindabad’ on arrival in Delhi

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 26, 2023 10:54 PM IST

A total of 360 Indians evacuated from Sudan boarded a flight from Jeddah Airport on Wednesday morning to New Delhi.

The first batch of Indian evacuees from crisis-hit Sudan - who landed in New Delhi on Wednesday - were heard chanting ‘PM Narendra Modi Zinadabad’ slogans upon their arrival. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the evacuees can also be heard chanting ‘Indian Army Zindabad’, and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans.

More evacuations are expected in the coming days as the crisis in Sudan deepens.

The evacuation was done under India's ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back all the stranded Indian nationals in Sudan. A total of 360 Indians evacuated from Sudan boarded a flight from Jeddah Airport on Wednesday morning to New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed about the evacuees' arrival on Twitter saying, "#OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi.”

Since Tuesday, India has used two C-130J military transport aircraft and the warship INS Sumedha to evacuate more than 530 citizens from Sudan.

Earlier in the day, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan - who is personally monitoring the evacuation efforts - tweeted: “Happy to see off 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport in a flight bound for New Delhi They will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families Under #OperationKaveri the Government is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan & bring them home safely.”

According to the website of the Indian embassy in Khartoum, there are around 2,800 Indian nationals in Sudan. There is also a settled Indian community of around 1,200 people - which has been in the country for nearly 150 years, it said.

