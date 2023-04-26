Home / India News / ‘India welcomes back its own’: Jaishankar on arrival of evacuees from Sudan

‘India welcomes back its own’: Jaishankar on arrival of evacuees from Sudan

ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Apr 26, 2023 10:35 PM IST

Under 'Operation Kaveri', a total of 360 Indians evacuated from Sudan boarded a flight from Jeddah Airport to New Delhi.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday informed about the arrival of the first batch of 360 Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Sudan, in New Delhi, saying “India welcomes back its own.”

Indian nationals evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri on their arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi.(PTI)
Indian nationals evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri on their arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi.(PTI)

"#OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi,” Jaishakar said in a tweet as he posted the pictures of evacuees at Delhi airport.

Under 'Operation Kaveri', a total of 360 Indians evacuated from Sudan boarded a flight from Jeddah Airport to New Delhi. India used two C-130J military transport aircraft and the warship INS Sumedha to evacuate more than 530 citizens from Sudan since Tuesday, taking advantage of a 72-hour ceasefire between the regular army and a rebel paramilitary force.

Under its evacuation mission, India is taking the evacuees to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah from where they are returning home and more than 530 citizens have been evacuated so far from Sudan stands.

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan, who is personally monitoring the evacuation efforts, had also tweeted, “Happy to see off 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport in a flight bound for New Delhi They will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families Under #OperationKaveri the Government is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan & bring them home safely”.

The evacuation came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting, and issued directions for the preparation of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
external affairs ministry jaishankar
external affairs ministry jaishankar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out