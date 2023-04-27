Home / India News / Indians evacuated from Sudan thank PM Modi, hail Indian jawans as 'real heroes'

Indians evacuated from Sudan thank PM Modi, hail Indian jawans as 'real heroes'

By Snehashish Roy
Apr 27, 2023 03:13 PM IST

After arriving to safety, those who were evacuated from violence-hit Sudan chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Indian Navy zindabad’ among other slogans

The Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster heavy lift aircraft has brought back 246 Indians from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, after they were evacuated from strife-torn Sudan's Khartoum region. On Wednesday, the first batch of 360 Indians were carried in a chartered flight and brought to Delhi.

IAF carries 246 Indians from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.(HT)
Read more: Over 1,700 Indians moved out of conflict zones in Sudan, 600 sent home

Similarly, several Indian nationals are still being carried to Jeddah on naval warships from Port Sudan after they are being brought there in busses from the internal parts of the northeast African nation.

After arriving to safety, those who were evacuated from violence-hit Sudan chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Indian Navy zindabad’ among other slogans in the presence of Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan, who was overlooking the India's flagship evacuation mission – Operation Kaveri.

One of the evacuees, who was onboard the heavy-lift aircraft en route to Mumbai, thanked the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while explaining how their evacuation took place from the capital of Sudan. “We reached Jeddah and our jawans, who are our real heroes, provided us with complete hospitality and service. Now we are going to Mumbai, our home. We all are very grateful of the Prime Minister and the entire country,” the evacuee said before the C-17 Globemaster left for India.

“It's good to see you coming back from Sudan,” the Union minster said while addressing the group of Indians who were brought to the port in Jeddah. He also met with the Indians on board the military transport aircraft.

Over 1,700 Indian nationals have been evacuated from the conflict zones in Sudan and the government is focused to get every citizen out of the harm's way as soon as possible, according to foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra. Around 3,400 Indians had contacted the government either though registering online or keeping in touch with the embassy in Khartoum.

Also read: ‘Still very scared’: Indians share ‘horrifying’ experiences from Sudan as they land at Delhi airport

A total of 495 Indians are currently in Jeddah, while another 320 are in Port Sudan. More Indians are being moved in buses from Khartoum to Port Sudan. Two C-130J medium lift aircraft of the IAF stationed in Saudi Arabia and naval warships will make sorties across the Red Sea to take the Indians arriving in Port Sudan to Jeddah.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
sudan iaf
