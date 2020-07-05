e-paper
Sudan national dies before boarding repatriation flight at Hyderabad airport

Sudan national dies before boarding repatriation flight at Hyderabad airport

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 13:13 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
The flight was scheduled from Sudan-Hyderabad-Muscat.
A 62-year-old Sudan national, who was a part of a repatriation flight, died before boarding a flight at RGI airport here on Sunday.

The woman has been identified as Heyeeba Mohammed Taha Ali, police said.

According to airport sources, “A 62-year-old woman passenger, part of a repatriation flight, after completing all formalities, died near the boarding gate while boarding a Badr Airlines flight J4-226/227 at RGI airport in Hyderabad today.”

The flight was scheduled from Sudan-Hyderabad-Muscat.

“Today at 7 am, one Sudan national, Heyeeba Mohammed Taha Ali (62), arrived at the airport to board a flight back to Sudan on a wheelchair. At the boarding gate, she collapsed. Immediately, she was shifted to Apollo Hospital where she died. She was a cancer patient and had undergone treatment at Virinchi Hospital, Banjara Hill in last seven months,” RGIA police station said.

