IMA passing out parade: Sudanese cadet graduates with mixed emotions

Among the 42 foreign cadets from seven friendly foreign countries who passed out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Saturday, 24-year-old Mohamed Adil from civil war-torn Sudan expressed mixed emotions on the occasion. On Saturday, a total of 374 cadets, including 42 from foreign countries, successfully passed out from the portals of IMA (Virender Singh Negi)

Donning the military uniform, Adil put up a smile for the pictures during the pipping ceremony at Somnath Stadium of IMA’s South Campus. The gentleman cadet, the son of a driver from south-eastern Sudan’s Rabak city, however, missed his parents, who could not join him in the “happiest moment” of his life due to ongoing conflict back home.

“They (my parents) wanted to be present with me in the memorable moment of my life. However, they couldn’t make it due to the situation there. Fortunately, I was able to speak to my mother yesterday, before the big day,” he said.

Sudanese Armed Forces loyal to Abdel-Fattah Burhan have been fighting rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, since April 15 this year. Thousands of civilians have fled the civil war-torn African country that is staring at major humanitarian crises.

“I hope to bring a change in my country with the training I got from the prestigious military institute,” Adil said.

On Saturday, a total of 374 cadets, including 42 from foreign countries, successfully passed out from the portals of IMA, with the passing out parade being reviewed by army chief General Manoj Pande, a statement issued by the defence ministry said.

Kinga Lhendup (22), a gentleman cadet from Bhutan who also passed out with Adil having completed the rigorous training at IMA, said the experience at the premier institution has changed his perception of life.

Unlike his fellow gentleman cadet, Lhendup’s country Bhutan was rated as the most peaceful country in South Asia in the Global Peace Index, 2021.

Lhendup was joined by his parents as he was presented with the Bangladesh Trophy and Medal for standing first in the order of merit from foreign cadets.

Remembering his time at IMA, he said, “It not just trained me to serve my country but also changed the way I look at life.”