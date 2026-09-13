Suffocated, injuries to private parts: Bengaluru woman kills bedridden husband with mother's help; 3 arrested

In a disturbing case from Karnataka's Bengaluru, a woman allegedly murdered her bedridden husband with the help of her mother. The police arrested the victim's wife, mother-in-law, and one other individual in connection with the case.

The bedridden victim was attacked in his sleep. He was allegedly suffocated and assaulted, which led to his death. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

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The woman had allegedly tried to mislead the police by portraying the death as natural, news agency PTI reported, citing police on Saturday.

The three people arrested in the case are: the victim's wife Shahina Banu, her mother Haseena Banu and Naheemuddin Qureshi, who allegedly advised Shahina to kill her husband, the report added.

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Paralysed-bedridden husband, married for 20 years

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 9, at Yellappa Garden in Kithaganur. The husband, 40, had been paralysed and bedridden for the past two years.

The couple had been married for around 20 years, and they have a daughter who was unwell. The report added that Qureshi came into contact with the family while helping with the daughter's treatment.

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Police suspect that the victim's wife developed a relationship with Qureshi.

Police revealed that Shahina had allegedly told Qureshi that she was struggling to take care of her husband.

Qureshi allegedly advised Shahina to kill her husband, it added. Police said subsequently she and her mother allegedly planned the murder.

The victim was attacked in his sleep. He was allegedly suffocated and assaulted, which led to his death.

According to a senior police official, Shahina and her mother allegedly told relatives that the victim had died of a heart attack. Following this, the deceased's brother grew suspicious of the matter and subsequently approached the police.

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Avalahalli Police registered a case and began an investigation. Later, the post-mortem examination revealed that Mubarak had died of asphyxiation and had also suffered injuries to his private parts, the PTI report added.

After this, police questioned the suspects, and the three accused were arrested.

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MP woman kills husband with axe

In a separate case, a woman, 60, allegedly killed her husband with an axe in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district as he suspected her character and often fought with her, PTI reported, citing police.

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The victim died under suspicious circumstances, but his family members cremated him on August 31 without informing the authorities, according to the police.

Upon questioning by police, the wife allegedly claimed that her husband died after falling onto an iron sheet and sustaining a fatal neck injury; however, a spot inspection raised suspicion when bloodstains at the scene contradicted her account, police station house officer (SHO) Sukhlal Bhanwar said. During questioning, she allegedly confessed to the murder.

(with inputs from PTI)