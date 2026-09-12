Wanting to marry girlfriend, husband conspires with ‘lover’ to kill wife; both arrested
A man and his alleged girlfriend were arrested in connection with the murder of his wife. Over 300 CCTV cameras were scanned in order to catch the accused.
A woman was murdered in Delhi, following which the police arrested her husband and his alleged girlfriend in connection with the crime. In the course of the investigation, the authorities scanned 300-plus CCTV cameras and pursued a multi-city trail.
The accused were identified as Md Lal Babu alias Zahid Ali, 22, and Rukhsar Khatoon, who were arrested in connection with the murder in Delhi's Prahladpur last month, news agency PTI reported, citing police on Saturday.
A case was registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS at the Shahbad Dairy police station on August 29, police said.
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Relationship, murder, and a motive
According to the police, the victim's husband was allegedly in a relationship with Rukhsar and wanted to marry her.
The police have said that Lal Babu's relationship with Rukhsar has emerged as the motive behind the murder.
Lal Babu allegedly conspired with Rukhsar and killed his wife in the bathroom of a Prahladpur house.
After the crime, the accused fled Delhi with his minor son to Noida. Furthermore, he reportedly contacted Md Osama, his maternal cousin.
The cousin had allegedly provided shelter to Lal Babu and facilitated his movement towards Bihar, the report added. He was arrested earlier and sent to judicial custody.
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Multi-state investigation, 300+ CCTVs
The investigating officials carried out searches at multiple locations and conducted technical analysis to track the accused.
They traced the routes and locations allegedly used by Lal Babu after the crime. Subsequently, he and Rukhsar were located.
In order to locate the accused, the police scanned over 300 CCTV cameras across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Patna, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Mumbai.
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Investigation underway
The police said that the victim's husband, Lal Babu, who is a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar, is the main accused in the case.
Meanwhile, Rukhsar has been arrested for her alleged role in the conspiracy and commission of the offence, the report said.
An investigation into the case is underway.
Man gets life sentence for wife's murder
In a separate case, a court in Thane district sentenced a security guard, 28, to life imprisonment for murdering his wife by setting her ablaze after she reportedly refused to give him money to buy alcohol, according to PTI.
(with inputs from PTI)
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