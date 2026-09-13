New Delhi: Police have arrested a 22-year-old man, his female friend and cousin for allegedly killing his 22-year-old wife in Prahladpur Bangar near Shahbad Dairy, north Delhi, about a fortnight ago, an officer said on Saturday. Man kills 22-yr-old wife with friend to marry her, cousin helps escape; all held

The woman, Sabilla Khatoon, 22, was found dead by her brother in her house’s bathroom last month.

Police said they reviewed over 300 CCTV cameras and located her husband, Mohammad Zahid Ali alias Lal Babu, in his hometown Sitamarhi, Bihar.

During his interrogation, it was revealed that Ali and his friend, Rukhsar Khatoon, allegedly killed Sabilla because they wanted to marry. The duo assaulted Sabilla and crashed her head against the toilet seat in the bathroom, causing severe head injuries.

Ali’s cousin, Mohammad Osama, was arrested for helping him evade his arrest.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer North) Shobhit Saxena said a case of murder was registered at the Shahbad Dairy police station under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after Sabila’s brother Mohammad Gulab found her body and suspected her husband’s involvement, as he was missing along with his one-year-old son. The couple was married about two years ago.

During the probe, the DCP said investigators learnt that Ali fled Delhi and reached Noida, where he contacted his cousin, Osama, who allegedly provided shelter and assistance to him and facilitated his travel to Bihar.

“Probe revealed that Ali was in a relationship with Rukhsar, who is from his hometown and lived with her family in Prahladpur Bangar,” said DCP Saksena.

A team led by assistant commissioner of police (Bawana) Gaurav Singh located Ali in Sitamarhi and nabbed him on Wednesday. Police brought him to Delhi,, and his interrogation led to the arrest of Rukshana in Delhi. CCTV footage showed her entering the house with her face covered.

Ali works as a welder while Osama is a tailor.