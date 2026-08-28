Woman held for strangling husband after dispute over alleged affair in Bulandshahr

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly strangling her husband to death with a towel following a dispute over her alleged relationship with another man in Bahlimpura village of Bulandshahr district, police said on Thursday. The video reportedly shows the woman sitting on her husband’s chest, assaulting him and allegedly attempting to strangle him. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The incident took place on Monday night, and a purported video of the assault has since surfaced. The video reportedly shows the woman sitting on her husband’s chest, assaulting him and allegedly attempting to strangle him.

The deceased, Krishna Kumar, 45, a farmer, had married Preeti, 40, a resident of Thauna village under Khanpur police station, about 16 years ago. The couple had two sons and a daughter.

According to Krishna Kumar’s mother, Angoori Devi, Preeti allegedly had an affair with a man from the same village and frequently spoke to him over the phone. They claimed Krishna Kumar opposed the relationship, leading to frequent arguments and physical fights between the couple.

Police arrested Preeti after a post-mortem examination confirmed that Krishna Kumar had died due to strangulation. She was subsequently produced before a court and sent to the district jail.

Pradeep said that around 4 pm on Monday, Preeti was speaking to the man over the phone when Krishna Kumar objected, leading to an argument and fight. He later returned home from the fields around 8 pm, still angry. The family said Preeti gave him money to buy alcohol to pacify him. Krishna Kumar returned intoxicated around 9 pm, and another altercation broke out about 30 minutes later. The family alleged that around 11 pm, Preeti strangled him with a towel when he was heavily intoxicated.

Angoori Devi said Krishna Kumar’s daughter heard a commotion around 11 pm but assumed the couple was fighting. She later found him unconscious in their room. A local doctor declared him dead, and the family initially suspected excessive alcohol consumption was the cause.

Police were informed through Dial-112 on Tuesday night. After a forensic examination, the body was sent for post-mortem and handed over to the family for last rites. The post-mortem report received on Wednesday confirmed that Krishna Kumar had been strangled. Police arrested Preeti around 4 pm the same day. She was sent to district jail on Thursday after being produced in court.

Krishna Kumar’s nephew Pradeep alleged that Preeti planned to sell her husband’s property and flee with her alleged partner. He said one of Krishna Kumar’s plots was sold for around ₹35 lakh a few months ago, while the family claimed five buffaloes were also sold and the money was with Preeti.

Pradeep alleged that Preeti had recently tried to sell another plot near their house. He said Krishna Kumar owned about three bighas of farmland, a house and another plot, and claimed the family’s opposition to the sale may have contributed to the killing. The allegations are part of the investigation and have not been independently verified.

Deputy superintendent of police Prakhar Pandey said the investigation found that Krishna Kumar was strangled with a towel and that his wife, Preeti Kumari, was allegedly responsible. During questioning, she reportedly told police that Krishna Kumar frequently drank and assaulted her, claiming she killed him after repeated violence. Police said she was produced in court and sent to district jail. Further investigation is underway.