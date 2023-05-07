Sukesh Chandrashekhar's birthday ‘super surprise’ for ‘My Baby Girl’ Jacqueline Fernandez

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a new letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and lauded her performance at the recent Filmfare Awards, promising her a “super surprise” on her birthday on August 11.

This photo of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and actor Jacqueline Fernandez went viral last year.

Chandrashekhar, lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail in connection with several frauds, issued the letter through his advocate Anant Malik on Thursday and expressed his love for Jacqueline and how much he has missed her.

"My love, my baby Jacqueline, my bomma I watched the Filmfare Awards on April 28, I should confess that you were outstanding, and your performance was the best. In the whole show your dance act was the showstopper baby, you were elegant, classy, super-hot and you have made me in love with you even more crazier all over again. I just have no words, you are a Bom, Super Star, My Baby Girl," Sukesh's letter read.

"I am blessed to have you in my life, My Queen. Botta Bomma, I love you to bits my everything, every second it's only about you, you know how crazily I love you, also know how crazily you love me.

"I have been missing you way too much... Also I have a super surprise for your birthday, you are gonna love it, I am keeping my promise! Can't wait! Baby I just want you to keep smiling, I am here, the countdown for the truth has begun, don't worry baby," the letter added.

In his previous letter last month, Chandrasekhar sent Easter wishes to Jacqueline and wrote that he missed celebrating the festival with the actress and showered her with compliments, including that there was "no one as pretty as her on the planet".

“My bunny rabbit…you and me forever come what may mine forever,” the letter declared his commitment. While continuously expressing how much he missed her, Chandrasekhar had also expressed confidence that Jacqueline shared his feelings and even assured her that the next Easter will be “the best ever she has celebrated in her life”.

Chandrasekhar also mentioned Jacqueline’s one of the latest television advertisements of the ‘Lux Cozy’ brand. “Baby I was thinking about us yesterday while I watched your latest ad Lux Cozy…that ad was so about us,” he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made Jacqueline an accused in a supplementary chargesheet filed against Chandrashekhar in a Delhi court.

The earlier chargesheet filed by the ED said actresses Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi received BMW cars, and other expensive gifts from the accused.

The chargesheet said Fernandez got “three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned”.

Last month, a court in Delhi allowed Chandrashekhar to buy a cake for his wife's birthday from the prison bakery, saying he “needs to be given the confidence to be emotionally connected and attached with his family members”.

The couple is incarcerated in the Mandoli prison complex on charges of alleged money laundering and duping several people. The court directed the superintendent of Mandoli jail to hand over the cake to Chandrashekhar's wife Leena Paulose on April 28.

(With inputs from agencies)

