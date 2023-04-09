‘Baby, that Lux Cozy ad…’: Sukesh Chandrasekhar in 'Easter' letter to Jacqueline Fernandez

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, jailed in the ₹200-crore alleged extortion case, wrote a fresh letter sending Easter wishes to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday. Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail, wrote that he missed celebrating the festival with the actress and showered her with compliments, including that there was "no one as pretty as her on the planet". This photo of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and actor Jacqueline Fernandez had gone viral last year

“My bunny rabbit…you and me forever come what may mine forever,” the letter declared his commitment. While continuously expressing how much he missed her, Sukesh Chandrasekhar also expressed confidence that Jacqueline shared his feelings and even assured her that the next Easter will be “the best ever she has celebrated in her life”.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar also mentioned Jacqueline’s one of the latest television advertisements of the ‘Lux Cozy’ brand. “Baby I was thinking about us yesterday while I watched your latest ad Lux Cozy…that ad was so about us,” he said.

He also said he was constantly reminded of Jacqueline every time he heard the latest version of classic bollywood song ‘Tu mile, dil khile…’. Referring to her as his “heartbeat”, Sukesh Chandrasekhar extended festive wishes to the actress’ family as well. “Love you my baby, not just love, but verithanam love, my Jacky Bomma,” he said at the end of the letter.

In his previous letter too, the ‘conman’ had declared his commitment to the actress as he assured that “he will stand by her come what may”.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is being investigated for allegedly extorting more than ₹200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter among other corruption allegations. With him, it has been also alleged that Jacqueline had received over ₹7 crore in proceeds of crime from Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

