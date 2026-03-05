Sukhoi-30 goes missing after takeoff from Assam's Jorhat, search underway

Silchar: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft lost radar contact on Thursday evening shortly after taking off from the airbase in Assam’s Jorhat, prompting a search and rescue operation to trace the aircraft and its two pilots, officials said. A Sukhoi 30 fighter aircraft has gone missing from radar contact in Assam (HT Photo/Representational image)

According to defence officials, the aircraft was last in contact with ground control at around 7.42 pm before it went off radar. “The aircraft had two pilots on board and there has been no contact with them so far. Search operations have been launched to locate both the aircraft and the pilots,” an IAF official, requesting anonymity, said.

Meanwhile, a loud explosion-like sound was reportedly heard from a remote hill area near Nilip block in Karbi Anglong district around 7 pm. Some unverified pictures of the alleged crash have also been circulating on social media.

However, authorities have not confirmed whether the reported sound and the missing fighter jet are linked.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), on its official X handle, wrote, “An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam, and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated.”

Security forces and search teams have begun operations in the hilly terrain to verify the reports and locate the aircraft. Officials said the suspected area is remote and difficult to access, which could make the search operation challenging.

The Sukhoi-30 MKI is one of the Indian Air Force’s frontline multirole fighter aircraft and forms a key component of India’s air defence capabilities.

Officials said further details will be available once search teams reach the area and establish the exact situation regarding the aircraft and its crew.