Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi: 'Look forward to supporting India's G20 presidency'

Published on Dec 19, 2022 07:14 PM IST

Pichai – who is on a visit to India – also shared the stage with Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier in the day at Google for India 2022 event, where he spoke on artificial intelligence and Google's vision for the future.

ByShubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was looking forward to supporting India's G20 presidency to "advance an open, connected internet that works for all". Modi and Pichai are seen sharing a light moment in the picture tweeted by the Indian-American business executive.

"Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," Google's India-born CEO said.

Pichai – who is on a visit to India – also shared the stage with Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier in the day at Google for India 2022 event, where he spoke on artificial intelligence and Google's vision for the future.

“We are increasingly using AI to scale up the number of languages. We recently added nine new Indian languages like Assamese, Bhojpuri, Konkani etc. We are working on one powerful AI model where we can bring information through thousands of languages”.

Pichai was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan - India’s third-highest civilian award - earlier this year. The Madurai-born Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category. He had received the award earlier this month in San Francisco.

“I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour. It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me," Pichai had said while accepting the award.

“India is a part of me. I carry it with me wherever I go. (Unlike this beautiful award which I will keep somewhere safe).”

"I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests," Pichai added.

(With PTI inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shubhangi Gupta

    A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
