‘Sunlight is best disinfectant’: Supreme Court allows live streaming of cases

The Supreme Court has allowed live streaming of court proceedings, starting the country’s top court. In a unanimous verdict, a three-judge bench said live streaming of court proceedings will bring accountability into the judicial system.

The bench chaired by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra hoped that the rules for live streaming would be framed soon.

“Sunlight is best disinfectant,” Justice DY Chandrachud, one of the three judges said in his separate but concurring judgment.

Wednesday’s verdict doesn’t come as a surprise. Chief Justice Dipak Misra had indicated how the judges would rule on the last hearing when he put down opposition by a civil society group, saying: “We don’t perceive any difficulty in live streaming. Let us first start with it and see how it goes. We are just on a pilot project. We are not ruling out anything and will improve with time. We cannot have everything together.”

Senior advocate Indira Jaising had petitioned the court to start live streaming.

The government’s top law officer KK Venugopal had agreed, pointing that it could help decongest courtrooms. The centre had, however, argued that live streaming should not be permitted in matrimonial matters, matters involving interests of juveniles or protection and safety of the private life of young offenders, cases involving national security and matters relating to sexual assault. Cases that could provoke sentiment and arouse passion or provoke enmity among communities should also be excluded, Attorney General KK Venugopal said.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 13:19 IST