Sunni Board may invite PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath to Ayodhya event

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 16:42 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) has said it would like to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath to lay the foundation stone of the public utility establishments, other than the mosque, on the five-acre land that was allocated to the board. The land at Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village was allocated to the board in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict of November 9 last year in the title dispute case.

The UPSCWB officials said they would soon approach Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to seek an appointment for the foundation-laying ceremony that is likely to be held in September-end or in October.

SM Shoeb, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Sunni Waqf Board, said, “We would like to invite the PM and the UP CM to lay the foundation of establishments of public utility like the community kitchen, hospital, museum, library, etc. The list of invitees would be finalised in the board meeting after a discussion with the other members. It would be a matter of pride for the board if PM joins us for the inaugural programme.”

Also read: PM Oli lights up Ayodhya row again, says Lord Ram was born in Nepal

The CEO made it clear that there was no provision for any groundbreaking ceremony for any mosque in Islam.

“In all schools of thought, no ulema (cleric) has confirmed a provision for any ritual and groundbreaking ceremony for a mosque. Hence, there is no point in organising any such event or inviting anyone for such an event (for the mosque),” said Athar Hussain, spokesperson for the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation, the trust constituted to oversee construction of the mosque and public utility establishments on the allocated five acres of land. With this comment, he made it clear that the ceremony would only be for the public utility facilities.

“Since we are also providing public utility facilities around the mosque in the Dhannipur area, and those facilities are for the betterment of UP residents, we would be inviting the chief minister also to the inauguration programme, once we have a plan,” said Hussain.

The board may also invite former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and other political and non-political personalities. The list of invitees would be finalised after the board meeting that will be held shortly.

“It was just a week back we got the land papers. The physical possession of the land is expected by the next week. Once we get the possession, we will go for land measurement. Then, we will chalk out the blueprint for the development work to be carried out on the land, which would be followed by the foundation stone laying ceremony of the public utility establishments. It will take a month or so for us to start the work,” said the CEO of the UPSCWB.