Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow not on sale now: What's the controversy?

A day after Bollywood star and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sunny Deol’s Juhu bungalow ‘Sunny Villa’ was put up for auction by the Bank of Baroda (BoB) as the actor failed to repay a loan, the bank on Monday has withdrawn the auction notice citing “technical reasons”.

Sunny Deol (ANI)

"Coreeigendum to E-Auction Sale notice in respect of Mr Ajay Singh Deol Alias Mr Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to technical reasons for the mentioned property," a public notice published by the bank read.

What is the controversy?

On Sunday, Sunny Deol's property was put on the block by the bank to recover ₹ 55.99 crore after the actor failed to repay the loan that was due from December 2022. According to a notice published by the bank, bids were invited for the 599.44 square-meter property, and the e-auction was set to be held on August 25 at ₹ 51.43 crore and an earnest money deposit of ₹ 5.14 crore. The notice also mentioned that it is a statutory 30-day notice under the SARFAESI rules, and the borrowers and guarantors can redeem the securities by paying the outstanding dues before the sale is conducted. The notice mentioned that Sunny Deol - whose latest movie ‘Gaddar 2’ is a box office success having already grossed over ₹ 400 crore in a week - was the borrower of the loan, while brother Vijay Singh Deol or Bobby Deol and his father Dharmendra Deol were guarantors for the loan, the notice said. Meanwhile, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd was the corporate guarantor for the mortgage. The Sunny Villa bungalow in Juhu, which has been in the Deol family for five decades, houses the Sunny Super Sound recording studio, Sunny Deol’s office, a preview theatre, and two post-production suites. According to sources, Deol had raised the money for his 2016 release ‘Ghayal Once Again’ through this mortgaged property. Meanwhile, a row has erupted over the BoB calling off the auction with the Congress raising questions. In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up ₹ 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'. Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?”

