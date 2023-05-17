SC okays ED probe against TN minister in jobs scam

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to continue money laundering proceedings against Tamil Nadu power minister V Senthil Balaji, setting aside an order by the Madras high court directing a fresh probe into an alleged cash-for-job scam. The case pertains to allegations of bribe being allegedly taken by Balaji — now a DMK minister— from people seeking jobs in the state transport department during his stint as the department’s minister during the AIADMK-led government from 2011 to 2015. (Representational image)

“The investigating officers are to proceed with further investigation and file further final report in two months,” a bench of justices Krishna Murari and V Ramasubramanian said.

On Tuesday, the apex court paved the way for ED to probe the minister as it set aside the September 1, 2022 high court order that quashed the summons issued by the anti-money laundering probe agency to Balaji in connection with corruption allegations and another order of the HC on October 31 directing de novo or fresh investigation against the minister.

The high court through its October order had nullified a Supreme Court judgment on September 8 restoring the criminal case against the minister filed under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“Once an information relating to the acquisition of huge amount of illegal gratification in the matter of public employment has come into the public domain, it is the duty of the ED to register an Information Report. This is because acquisition is an activity amounting to money-laundering and the illegal gratification acquired by a public servant represents proceeds of crime,” the bench said.

Justice Ramasubramanian, who wrote the judgment for the bench, added: “What is shocking is that the high court directed reinvestigation to be started ab initio...not only wiping out the investigation carried out so far, but virtually wiped out even the judgment of this Court of September 8.”