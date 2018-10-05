Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to plea on 15,820 faulty hip implants

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond to a plea alleging that 15,820 persons have been fitted with faulty hip implants supplied by a multinational company.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the Centre to file its response on the PIL, filed by one Arun Kumar Goenka, which alleged that faulty implants were used for hip replacement surgeries.

The plea, filed through senior advocate Salman Khurshid, sought directions to the Centre to advertise across India about the recall of the faulty implants. It also sought action against officials, who had issued certificate to the multinational firms for selling the faulty product without any clinical trial.

The plea also asked the Centre to appoint Special Investigations Team (SIT) to oversee effective measures for implementation of immediate action against the implants.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 14:40 IST