Supreme Court bars fresh FIRs against Udhayanidhi Stalin for ‘Sanatan Dharma’ comments

PTI |
Mar 06, 2025 12:44 PM IST

At a conference in September 2023, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said that 'Sanatan Dharma' opposes social justice and equality and should be “eradicated”.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that no fresh FIRs should be filed against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister M Udhayanidhi Stalin for his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remarks.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister M Udhayanidhi Stalin(PTI)
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister M Udhayanidhi Stalin(PTI)

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar also extended the operation of an interim order granting Stalin protection against coercive actions in the cases registered against him in connection with his remarks.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, the DMK leader said 'Sanatan Dharma' is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated". Likening 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria and dengue, he said it should be destroyed.

Several FIRs have been registered in different parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Karnataka, against Stalin over his remarks.

