Supreme Court denies bail in drugs case citing 'Narcos', 'Breaking Bad'

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, denied bail to an accused in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. Justice Sharma cited popular TV shows Narcos and Breaking Bad to illustrate the strength and elusiveness of drug syndicates. Aaron Paul, from left, Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn attend the Breaking Bad 10th Anniversary panel on day one of Comic-Con International.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Justice Sharma stated, "You can't fight with these people. They're literally killing the country's youth."

He further emphasized, "Let me ask you, you must have seen Narcos? Very strong syndicate. Rarely caught. Another one that is must watch is Breaking Bad. You cannot fight with these people who are literally killing youth of this country."

The court's reference to Narcos and Breaking Bad highlights the severity of the issue and the need for stringent measures to combat drug trafficking. The court's decision to deny bail to the accused underscores its commitment to tackling the menace of drug abuse.

Narcos and Breaking Bad

Narcos is a crime drama television series that premiered on Netflix in 2015. The show is based on the true story of the rise and fall of the Medellin cartel, a powerful Colombian cocaine cartel that was led by Pablo Escobar. The series follows the story of Escobar's ascent to power, his brutal tactics, and his eventual downfall. The show also explores the efforts of law enforcement agencies, particularly the DEA, to bring Escobar and his cartel to justice.

Breaking Bad is a crime drama television series that aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013. The show tells the story of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Desperate to secure his family's financial future, White turns to cooking and selling methamphetamine with the help of his former student, Jesse Pinkman. As the series progresses, White becomes increasingly ruthless and calculating, adopting the alias "Heisenberg" and becoming a major player in the Albuquerque, New Mexico, methamphetamine trade.

Supreme Court's tough stand on drug cases

In another case in September, the apex court had stated that granting anticipatory bail in a NDPS offence is a "very serious" issue and "unheard of".

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai and also comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and K V Viswanathan was hearing a plea filed by an accused seeking regular bail in a case lodged for alleged offences under provisions of the NDPS Act in West Bengal.

The bench directed the West Bengal government to consider whether the state proposes to file an application seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to four accused in a case.

It issued notice to the state of West Bengal on the accused's bail plea and posted it for hearing after four weeks.

"In NDPS matter, anticipatory bail?" the bench wondered. "In NDPS matter, anticipatory bail is unheard of," it said.

"Grant of anticipatory bail in a NDPS matter is a very serious issue. We, therefore, direct the state to consider whether it proposes to file an application for cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the co-accused," the top court said.