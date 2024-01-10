Adan Canto passes away at 42: All you need to know about the Narcos star

Adan Canto, the Mexican-American actor who transitioned from a successful music career in Mexico to become a leading figure in Hollywood, passed away on January 8 after a private struggle with appendiceal cancer. Born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, in 1981 and raised in Texas, Canto started his journey at the age of 16 to pursue a career as a singer and guitarist in Mexico City. Actor Adan Canto at the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation in New York on May 16, 2022 (File Photo)(AP)

His foray into acting began with appearances in local commercials and TV shows, ultimately leading to a prominent role in Kevin Williamson's 2013 Fox drama series, The Following. He went on to feature in notable series such as Designated Survivor, where he worked alongside Kiefer Sutherland for three seasons. His career also included roles in Mixology and Blood & Oil.

Adan Canto, star of shows like The Cleaning Lady and Designated Survivor(Instagram/adancanto)

Two Years of Impact

Over the last two years, Canto took on the role of gangster Arman Morales opposite Élodie Yung on The Cleaning Lady. His debut U.S. acting role was in Fox's The Following, and The Cleaning Lady, his final project, was also produced by Warner Bros. TV. Canto also played the part of Minister Lara in Netflix's Narcos.

In Fox's recent drama series, The Cleaning Lady, Adan Canto took on the lead role for the first two seasons. Unfortunately, due to health reasons, he couldn't participate in the filming of the upcoming Season 3 when production commenced in December. However, with plans to rejoin the cast later in the season after the SAG-AFTRA strikes concluded, the series intends to honor its late star with a tribute card in the Season 3 premiere.

Beyond TV

In the realm of film, Adan Canto is widely recognized for his portrayal of Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Additionally, he played pivotal roles in films like 2 Hearts, Bruised (Halle Berry's directorial debut), and Agent Game, among other notable works.

Actor Adan Canto dies at 42(instagram/adancanto)

As a burgeoning filmmaker, Canto marked his directorial debut with a short film in 2014. Notably, in 2020, he directed a thought-provoking Western featuring Theo Rossi as part of his expanding foray into filmmaking.

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, who was not only his life partner but also his closest friend and creative collaborator. He leaves behind their two young children, Roman Alder, aged 3, and Eve Josephine, aged 1.