Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston ‘enthusiastically’ endorses Kamala Harris, Tim Walz

With Election Day just a few weeks away, the stakes are high for both the Democratic nominee and her Republican rival, Donald Trump. Amid Kamala Harris' recent media blitz and star-studded rallies, Bryan Cranston has become the latest celebrity to back the vice president and her running mate Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential race. Actor Bryan Cranston (R) listens to US President Joe Biden speak during a commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Acts at the Lyndon B. Johnson presidential library in Austin, Texas, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Bryan Cranston endorses Kamala Harris, Tim Walz

The Breaking Bad star's endorsement came over the weekend during a Harris-Walz campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. Titled “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom,” the Saturday event primarily focused on abortion rights. The 68-year-old actor took the stage to share his opinion on “the freedom of choice,” highlighting the fact that he is the father of a daughter.

“I am not a politician. I am not a doctor or a lawyer, but I played all of those on TV. But I am a father of a daughter, and it’s important to me for her life now, for the future other father’s daughters to be able to have within their lifetime the fundamental right, freedom of choice,” Cranston said. “There should not be anyone but them deciding what happens to their own bodies. And that’s why I am enthusiastically supporting Vice President Harris and Governor Walz.”

Breaking Bad fans react to Bryan Cranston's Harris-Walz endorsement

A video clip of Cranston's speech quickly went viral, gaining millions of views. His endorsement drew mixed reactions from netizens, with one fan writing on X, formerly Twitter, “Noooooo, not Bryan Cranston too!!! They got Walterrrr!!!” A second user said, “He fell off after breaking bad,” while a third commented, “You’re truly blessed if the only issue you worry about in this election is reproductive rights. You must be rich rich to be able to not care about anything else.”

Meanwhile, many backed Cranston for stating his opinions, with one saying, “Good on him! My respect level just went up for him in addition to him already being a great actor.” One more user wrote, “A father knows it well.” Yet another user said, “Republicans have washed up drug addict celebrities like Kid Rock & James Woods Democrats have superstars like Bryan Cranston & Taylor Swift.”