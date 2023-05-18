SC refuses to entertain YSRCP MP’s plea for urgent hearing on bail

Hyderabad YSR Congress party MP from Kadapa Y S Avinash Reddy, who managed to avoid interrogation by the CBI in connection with the Vivekananda Reddy case on Tuesday, approached the Supreme Court to pursue his petition for anticipatory bail. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain the plea of YSR Congress party MP from Kadapa Y S Avinash Reddy for an urgent hearing on his petition seeking a direction to Telangana high court to grant him anticipatory bail in connection with the murder of his uncle and former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy four years ago, people familiar with the matter said.

Avinash, who managed to avoid interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the case on Tuesday and got time till May 19, approached the Supreme Court to pursue his petition for anticipatory bail.

When Avinash’s counsel made a mention before the Supreme Court for taking up the petition for an urgent hearing, the Supreme Court asked him to give it in writing why he wants an urgent hearing. The court did not fix any date for hearing his petition.

On April 28, the Telangana high court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Avinash immediately and adjourned the hearing to June 5 on account of summer vacation, without giving him any relief.

The CBI, which is probing the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, questioned Avinash four times till now. On Monday, the agency asked him to appear before it on Tuesday for further questioning, but the Kadapa MP did not turn up, saying he was preoccupied with other engagements in the constituency.

The CBI served fresh summons to him asking him to appear before it on May 19. Fearing arrest after questioning, Avinash moved the Supreme Court to press for anticipatory bail.

