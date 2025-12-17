Supreme Court ends protection to BS3 and below end-of-life vehicles in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ended protection to End of Life (EOL) vehicles in Delhi-NCR with poor emission standards of BS-III and below. In its latest report submitted to the court, CAQM has recommended excluding BS-III and older vehicles from the relief granted in August.

The court passed the order on recommendation of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) modifying its August 12 order which extended protection from any coercive action to all EOL vehicles in Delhi and NCR.

The order came after Additional Solicitor Generals Aishwarya Bhati, while appearing during the Delhi pollution case, sought a modification of the SC order granting protection against coercive steps to those driving 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in Delhi.

"Para 2 of August 12, 2025 order is modified to the extent that no coercive steps shall be taken for BS-4 vehicles and above,” Chief Justice Justice Surya Kant said while affirming the modification of the court order, according to Bar and Bench.

caqm

The CAQM had cited the pollution in the capital and urged the court to review its August direction for no coercive action against those driving 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in Delhi.

The SC order had stayed the implementation of its October 2018 order, which gave a nod to a 2014 National Green Tribunal judgment, that allowed keeping polluting vehicles – end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) with outdated emission standards of BS-III and below – off the roads to combat pollution.

The order led to thousands of ELVs returning to the roads, prompting CAQM to analyse their emission load in comparison to vehicles compliant with the current BS-VI standards.