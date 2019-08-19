SC gives CBI 2 more weeks to complete probe into Unnao rape survivor’s accident

india

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) two more weeks to complete its probe into the accident of the Unnao rape survivor. The girl has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her.

The CBI had sought four weeks’ time to probe the accident as the survivor and her lawyer are unable to record their statement. Both of them were moved to Delhi for treatment on the Supreme Court’s order.

The top court on Monday also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 5 lakh to the survivor’s lawyer who was critically injured in the accident. The state government has paid an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the survivor after court orders.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had ordered that all the five cases on linked to Unnao rape survivor be transferred to a CBI court in Delhi. The court also said the day-to-day trial to be completed within 45 days

The 19-year-old woman has accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping when she was a teenager. She was critically injured when the car she was travelling in was hit by a truck on July 28 in Rae Bareli. Two of her aunts were killed in the accident.

The CBI took over the accident case and booked 10 people, including Sengar. He is already in jail on charges of raping the woman when she was a minor.

Sengar, four-time lawmaker, was expelled by the BJP following a massive uproar after the accident. He had been suspended from the party in 2018 when the charges against drew criticism from the opposition.

In the weeks before her accident, the woman and her family had written several letters to the police, CBI, government officials and the Chief Justice of India alleging threat to her life. They accused Sengar, the Bangarmau MLA, and his men of asking them to withdraw the case and intimidating them.

The SC has ordered an inquiry into the reasons behind the delay in placing the letter before the chief justice.

On August 9, Sengar was formally charged with kidnapping, rape and under stringent sections of the child abuse law by the CBI court in Delhi.

The CBI has said that Sengar and his brother assaulted the father of the Unnao rape survivor and framed him in an Arms Act case, in collusion with three UP police officials.

