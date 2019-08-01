Unnao rape survivor’s case in SC: What she’s been through since June 2017

india

The Supreme Court will today take up the Unnao rape survivor’s complaint letter , where she had said that the BJP MLA, accused of raping her, was threatening her and her family.

The survivor met with an accident on Sunday that killed her two aunts and left her and her lawyer critical.

The CBI has booked BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and at least 30 of his aides for allegedly conspiring to murder and attempt to murder the young woman and her lawyer in connection with a road accident case.

Here is the timeline in the case that has renewed outrage after the road accident:

June 4, 2017: The girl alleges she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in his house. She says she went to meet Sengar along with a neighbour to seek his help in getting a job

June 11, 2017: The girl goes missing. Her family lodges a complaint with the police

June 20, 2017: She is found from a village in Auraiya and brought to Unnao the next day

June 22, 2017: Police produce her before the court and her statement is recorded under Section 164 of CrPC. She alleges the police did not allow her to name Kuldeep Singh Sengar in her statement

July 3, 2017: She is handed over to her family after 10 days. She leaves for Delhi alleging police harassment. She starts sending complaints to chief minister Aditya Nath’s office and senior police officers seeking registration of rape case against the MLA and his brother Atul Singh

February 24, 2018: The girl’s mother moves the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Unnao seeking the registration of an FIR under Section 156 (3) of CrPC

April 3, 2018: Court hears the mother’s plea. The girl’s father comes down to Unnao with family for hearing in the case. The same evening, he is allegedly assaulted by Atul Singh and his aides in Makhi. The man is handed over to the police, which lodges a case under Section 25 (illegal possession of a firearm)

April 5, 2018: The girl’s father is sent to jail after a medical examination at the district hospital. He alleges he was framed and beaten up by the MLA’s brother. No action is taken on his complaint

April 8, 2018: The girl attempts self-immolation at the CM’s residence in Lucknow, demanding FIR against the MLA

April 9, 2018: The girl’s father dies at the district hospital hours after he is shifted from district jail. Six policemen are suspended, magisterial probe ordered

April 13, 2018: CBI books, arrests MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

July 7, 2018: CBI charges Sengar’s brother, five others of murdering the rape survivor’s father

July 11, 2018: CBI charges Sengar and his associate Shashi Singh in the rape case

July 13, 2018: CBI files a chargesheet against Sengar and others for allegedly conspiring against survivor’s father in the arms case

August 18, 2018: Key witness in the murder of the survivor’s father, Yunus, dies

June 6, 2019: BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj meets Sengar at Sitapur district jail

July 4, 2019: The woman’s uncle—who is lodged in Raebareli jail –is sentenced to 10 years in a two-decade-old attempt to murder case

July 28, 2019: Unnao rape case Survivor met with an accident, two aunts killed

July 29, 2019: FIR in accident case lodged naming Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others, the state recommends CBI probe

July 30, 2019: Case handed over to CBI, FIR registered

