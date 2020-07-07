e-paper
Home / India News / Supreme Court grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, accused of cheating homebuyers

Supreme Court grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, accused of cheating homebuyers

Sanjay Chandra was sent to jail in 2017 in connection with a cheating case registered against him by investors in Wild Flower Country and Anthea housing projects.

india Updated: Jul 07, 2020 13:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chandra had pleaded before the Supreme Court that both his parents are Covid-19 positive and in hospital.
Chandra had pleaded before the Supreme Court that both his parents are Covid-19 positive and in hospital.(Amal KS/HT File Photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim bail to Unitech Promoter Sanjay Chandra who has been in jail for three years for allegedly duping over 500 home buyers in proposed housing projects in Gurgaon.

A bench headed by justice DY Chandrachud allowed Chandra’s plea where he had said that both his parents are Covid-19 positive and in hospital.

Chandra and his brother, Ajay, were sent to jail in 2017 in connection with a cheating case registered against them by investors in Wild Flower Country and Anthea housing projects.

A case was first registered in July 2015, on the complaint of two Delhi residents. They alleged that Unitech had convinced them to book a flat at Wild Flowers Country in Gurgaon for a sum of Rs 57.34 lakh in August 2011.

Later, 90 more complaints concerning the same project were registered against the firm. They were clubbed with the FIR. The police claimed that the firm collected around Rs 363 crore from the complainants.

The Chandra bothers are lodged in Tihar jail.

The Supreme Court had on October 30, 2017, ordered that Sanjay Chandra will be granted bail only after the real estate group deposits Rs 750 crore with the registry.

It directed the jail authorities to facilitate Chandra’s meeting with his company officials and lawyers so that he is able to arrange the money for refunding home buyers as well as for completing the ongoing housing projects.

