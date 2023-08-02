'Ensure peaceful protests against Nuh violence': Supreme Court tells UP, Haryana & Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to ensure there is no hate speech or violence during the protest rallies in the national capital in response to the violence in Haryana's Nuh.

Supreme Court of India.

Listing the matter on Friday, the top court directed the state and police authorities to deploy adequate forces and in sensitive areas, make videography of the event and preserve it in addition to CCTV footage of the event.

The application argued by senior advocate CU Singh informed the court 23 such rallies have taken place in Delhi since morning and few others expected in the evening in sensitive areas of the Capital. The Union was represented in the hearing by additional solicitor general SV Raju.

Members of the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged protests in several parts of Delhi against the violence. The protestors hit the streets near East Delhi's Nirman Vihar Metro station and Ghonda Chowk, raising slogans.

The Delhi Police swung into action and ensured heavy security deployment in the area. Apart from these two places, demonstrations were also held near Subhash Nagar Chowk.

Two home guards and four civilians were killed in the communal violence which broke out in Haryana's Nuh on July 31. 116 people have been arrested so far.

"Other than 116 people we have arrested, we have detained 90 people and investigation is being done...Apart from the incident that occurred in Gurugram mosque, some fire incidents also occurred in Sohna and Badshahpur and strict actions are being taken at these places as well," Haryana DGP PK Agrawal told ANI.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said 14 units of paramilitary forces were sent to Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Faridabad and one in Gurugram.

“At present, the situation is normal in Nuh and surrounding areas, security agencies have been on high alert”, the chief minister said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail