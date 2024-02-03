Supreme Court judge confuses ‘Kindle’ with ‘Tinder’, leads to amusing banter in courtroom

The Supreme Court on Friday witnessed an amusing exchange in courtroom when a judge confused Amazon's Kindle reader with popular dating app Tinder.



Justice PV Sanjay Kumar along with Justice Aniruddha Bose were hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the setting up of rural libraries and encourage reading among people in villages across the country for a holistic development of children. The hearing was taking place nearly a month after the top court issued notice to all the states and UTs on the PIL filed by Swati Jindal, the Advocate on Record (AOR), legal website Bar and Bench reported.

When additional solicitor general Vikramjit Banerjee told the court that the plans were underway for setting up e-libraries and digitisation of textbooks, Justice Kumar made a remark that set off a hilarious exchange in the courtroom.

"Mr ASG, the joy and feel of turning over a new page, where is it available on those digital readers - what do you call it? Tinder?" he remarked.



The ASG immediately corrected the judge saying that the device in question was called Kindle.



With a smile, Justice Kumar said,"Yes. Tinder is a dating app."

The aditional solicitor general told court that traditional ways of consumption had to change as everything is now is available in e-form, be it business publications like Economist.