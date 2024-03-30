Supreme Court judge lauds constitution's ‘affirmative action’: 'I would have been...'

Supreme Court judge Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Friday remarked that individuals from the marginalized communities attained high-ranking positions in government due to the constitutional provision of ‘affirmative action.’ Gavai pointed out that his own advancement to the apex court occurred two years earlier because there was no judge from the Dalit community at that time. Supreme Court judge Bhushan R Gavai(HT_PRINT)

During a cross-cultural discussion organized by the New York City Bar Association, Gavai recounted that during his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court in 2003, he was a prominent lawyer.

Gavai said that his elevation was primarily aimed at ensuring representation for the Scheduled Castes in the apex court, given the absence of a judge from the SC community for nearly a decade. He emphasized that his appointment exemplified the impact of the Indian constitution's affirmative action and inclusive principles, enabling him to serve in the highest judicial capacity.

“If not for giving representation to Scheduled Castes, I would have been elevated maybe two years later," said Gavai, who is in line to become the CJI in May 2025.

When questioned about his background, Gavai recounted his modest beginnings, growing up in a slum area, attending a municipal school, and later pursuing a career in law that eventually led to his appointment as a judge.

Born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, Gavai commenced his legal career in 1985. He was appointed as an additional judge of the high court on November 14, 2003, and later became a permanent judge of the Bombay High Court on November 12, 2005.

Gavai was elevated to the position of a judge of the Supreme Court of India on May 24, 2019, with a scheduled retirement date of November 23, 2025.

