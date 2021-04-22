Home / India News / Supreme Court asks Centre for national plan on oxygen supply, vaccination as Covid-19 crisis reaches peak
india news

Supreme Court asks Centre for national plan on oxygen supply, vaccination as Covid-19 crisis reaches peak

Senior advocate Harish Salve has been appointed as amicus curiae in the matter. SC will hear the suo motu matter tomorrow
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Supreme Court. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday took a suo motu cognisance of the present Covid-19 situation of the country, including oxygen and essential drugs supply, vaccination, lockdown etc., and asked the Centre to present a national plan on Covid-19 management, covering all these issues. The apex court will take up the matter for hearing again on Friday.

Noting that at least six high courts are hearing matters pertaining to Covid-19 management, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said this is creating some confusion and diversion. The CJI said the apex court wants to issue notice for a national plan which includes four issues: supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, the method and manner of vaccination and the power to declare lockdowns.

‘Heavens won’t fall’: Court upbraids Centre on Delhi hospitals’ SOS for oxygen

"We as a court wish to take suo motu cognisance of certain issues. We find that there are 6 High Courts -Delhi, Bombay, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta and Allahabad. They are exercising jurisdiction in their best interest. We appreciate that. But it is creating confusion and diversion of resources," the CJI said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid vaccine for 18+: Registration on CoWin from April 28, no walk-ins allowed

BKU leader Tikait wants vaccine centres, says protest sites are farmers’ homes

Sonia writes to PM; seeks uniform price for Covid-19 vaccines

Heavy rains in Kashmir since Wednesday night, more predicted for next 24 hours

The development comes ahead of the Delhi high court's hearing of a case related to the oxygen supply in the hospitals of the Capital, scheduled at 3pm. Hearing a petition filed by Max Healthcare on Wednesday, the Delhi high court questioned why the Centre is not diverting oxygen from petroleum and steel industries for medical exigencies when corporates are doing that.

"We don't care, beg, borrow, steal or requisition new plants if you want," said the judges asking the Centre to ensure oxygen supply for Covid-19 treatment.

Since February, the Covid-19 situation in the country has been worsening steadily. On Thursday, India recorded 3.14 lakh new infections, which is the highest daily rise recorded in any country. Shortage of beds, oxygen has made the situation more precarious and many states have announced lockdowns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 supreme court
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP