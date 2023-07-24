Home / India News / Gyanvapi mosque: Solicitor general claims 'not a brick removed...', SC asks petitioner to move Allahabad HC

Gyanvapi mosque: Solicitor general claims 'not a brick removed...', SC asks petitioner to move Allahabad HC

ByHT News Desk
Jul 24, 2023 11:42 AM IST

The Supreme Court to take up at 11.15am Gyanvapi mosque management committee's plea against a survey of the mosque by the ASI.

The Supreme Court took up at 11.15am Gyanvapi mosque management committee's plea against a survey of the mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple.

On Friday, the Varanasi district court ordered an extensive survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid by ASI to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
On Friday, the Varanasi district court ordered an extensive survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid by ASI to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

“Let there be a status quo for the time being. No excavation, no invasive method until we hear it,” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

SG Tushar Mehta, who was asked to come back at 11.15 am to inform about ASI's methods of survey, told the court that not even a brick has been moved or plans to be moved for at least a week. Only photography, measurements, etc are being done.

The top court recorded Mehta's statement that no excavation for at least a week is being mulled over.

“We are thinking of giving the mosque management committee enough time to challenge the district court's order before the Allahabad HC. Let there be no excavation till such time. Come back and tell us what is it that ASI is doing,” the CJI had earlier on Monday asked the SG.

The Supreme Court asked the mosque management committee to approach the Allahabad HC. The committee, however, sought a stay on the district court's order.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out