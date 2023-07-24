Gyanvapi mosque: Solicitor general claims 'not a brick removed...', SC asks petitioner to move Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court took up at 11.15am Gyanvapi mosque management committee's plea against a survey of the mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple. On Friday, the Varanasi district court ordered an extensive survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid by ASI to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

“Let there be a status quo for the time being. No excavation, no invasive method until we hear it,” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

SG Tushar Mehta, who was asked to come back at 11.15 am to inform about ASI's methods of survey, told the court that not even a brick has been moved or plans to be moved for at least a week. Only photography, measurements, etc are being done.

The top court recorded Mehta's statement that no excavation for at least a week is being mulled over.

“We are thinking of giving the mosque management committee enough time to challenge the district court's order before the Allahabad HC. Let there be no excavation till such time. Come back and tell us what is it that ASI is doing,” the CJI had earlier on Monday asked the SG.

The Supreme Court asked the mosque management committee to approach the Allahabad HC. The committee, however, sought a stay on the district court's order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON