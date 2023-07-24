Home / India News / Gyanvapi mosque: Muslim side ‘boycotts’ as ASI conducts complex survey. 10 points

Gyanvapi mosque: Muslim side ‘boycotts’ as ASI conducts complex survey. 10 points

ByAniruddha Dhar | Reported by Sudhir Kumar, Varanasi
Jul 24, 2023 11:01 AM IST

Gyanvapi mosque survey updates: A 30-member team of ASI entered the Gyanvapi complex on Monday morning to carry out a scientific survey.

Forty people, including a 30-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), entered the Gyanvapi complex on Monday morning to carry out a scientific survey in accordance with court orders to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi was built upon a temple.

People, including ASI team members, before entering the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Monday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT Photo)
People, including ASI team members, before entering the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Monday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT Photo)

Here are the latest updates on Gyanvapi mosque complex survey

1, Besides the ASI officials, four Hindu women plaintiffs and their counsels, and councils for the Gyanvapi mosque management committee are also present inside the Gyanvapi complex.

2. The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee said it was not participating in the survey. The committee's joint secretary SM Yasin said, “We have boycotted the ASI survey. Neither we nor our advocate are present there (in the Gyanvapi mosque) during the ASI survey. We are not participating in it."

Citing the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Monday on the order for the survey, the lawyers of the Muslim side demanded that the date for the exercise be postponed.

3. Late on Sunday evening, district magistrate (DM) S Rajalingam had said the ASI team had reached Varanasi and the survey proceedings inside the Gyanvapi mosque campus would begin from 7 am on Monday.

4. Varanasi Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain and the DM held a meeting with both the Hindu and Muslim sides to the dispute on Sunday night to share information about the survey with them.

5. The Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), a method which uses radar pulses to scan the upper surface, is being used inside the complex. GPR helps conduct archaeological surveys without breaking ground to identify any artifacts buried underneath, to observe changes in the soil, etc. It is a non-destructive scientific method of conducting surveys.

5. On Friday, district judge AK Vishvesh directed the ASI to conduct a detailed scientific survey -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the mosque in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh was built at a place where a temple existed earlier.

6. The petition was filed in May by five women who in another plea had earlier sought permission to pray at the “Shringar Gauri Sthal” inside the shrine complex. A structure — claimed to be a “Shivling” by the Hindu side and a “fountain” by the Muslim side — was also found on May 16 last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

7. The mosque's "wazookhana" (a small reservoir for Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions), where a structure claimed by the Hindu litigants to be a "Shivling" exists, will not be part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.

8. The judge has directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with video clips and photographs of the survey proceedings.

9. Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered the protection of the area around the claimed 'shivling', found when another court ordered a video survey of the complex

10. Ram Sewak Gautam, DCP Kashi Zone, said all devotees are smoothly having the ‘darshan’ and all the security arrangements are in place.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out