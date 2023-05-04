Home / India News / SC junks pleas challenging Kanimozhi’s election

SC junks pleas challenging Kanimozhi’s election

ByUtkarsh Anand
May 04, 2023 12:48 PM IST

A Sanathana Kumar, a voter, challenged Kanimozhi’s election from Thoothukudi in 2019, saying she failed to mention her husband’s Permanent Account Number (PAN) in her election affidavit

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed proceedings pending in the Madras high court over pleas challenging the election of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament (MP) Kanimozhi from Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi

DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi. (HT PHOTO)
DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi. (HT PHOTO)

“The election petition is dismissed. The appeal is allowed,” said a bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi while quashing the proceedings.

A Sanathana Kumar, a voter, challenged Kanimozhi’s election from Thoothukudi in 2019, saying she failed to mention her husband’s Permanent Account Number (PAN) in her election affidavit.

Kanimozhi said her husband, a Non-Resident Indian living in Singapore, neither possessed a PAN card nor does he pay any income tax in India.

Kanimozhi defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has since become the Telangana governor. A Muthuramalingam, a local BJP leader, substituted Soundararajan as a party in the high court in her plea against Kanimozhi’s election after she become the governor.

The high court in 2019 rejected Kanimozhi’s plea for dismissal of the two election petitions challenging her election, saying the proceedings necessarily needed be taken to their logical end.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court dmk madras high court kanimozhi + 2 more
supreme court dmk madras high court kanimozhi + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out