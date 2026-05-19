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Supreme Court remarks on bail denial order may give ray of hope to Umar Khalid

The apex court also said that the Najeeb judgement “is binding law....” that cannot be “disregarded” even by “benches of lower strength of this court.”

Updated on: May 19, 2026 04:55 am IST
By Abraham Thomas
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The Supreme Court’s critical observation on the denial of bail to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar and Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid could brighten his prospects of challenging the decision against him by filing a curative petition,a member of Khalid’s legal team said.

The January 5 judgment had rejected bail pleas filed by Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots conspiracy case while granting relief to five co-accused.(File Image)

Khalid, along with his co-accused Sharjeel Imam, were denied bail by the top court on January 5 by a two-judge bench of Supreme Court justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria. Later, Khalid preferred a review petition that met the same fate as it was declined by the judges sitting in chambers (not in open court) on April 16.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court criticises its January verdict denying bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The last legal remedy left for Khalid to challenge the judgment against him is to file a curative petition. Such petitions are heard by a larger bench comprising the judges who have decided the case along with the top three judges of the Supreme Court (including the Chief Justice of India).

ALSO READ | Umar Khalid case shows bail denial can't be punishment, says ex-CJI Chandrachud

The judgment passed on Monday by a bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said, “We have serious reservations on various aspects of the judgment in Gulfisha Fatima, including foreclosing the right of the two appellants to seek bail for a period of one year.”

The court raised doubts on the manner in which this judgment interpreted a 2021 judgment of the top court in KA Najeeb case (2021) decided by a three-judge bench which deprecated pre-trial detention.

 
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