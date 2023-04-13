Reforms pave way for better inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community at SC

New Delhi Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud has paved the way for reforms in the Supreme Court towards the inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community, including setting up universal restrooms and making the online appearance portal for lawyers gender neutral. HT Image

Nine universal restrooms are being constructed at different spots in the main building as well as the additional building complex of the court, the Supreme Court administration said in a statement.

The online appearance portal, which was launched earlier this year to enable lawyers to mark their appearance digitally, has also been made gender neutral, the statement added.

Following a request from an advocate from the LGBTQIA+ community, the CJI is also considering a proposal for broadening of the scope of the Gender Sensitization and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC), which implements a comprehensive code for prevention of sexual harassment of women within the Supreme Court precincts and for redressal of such complaints, to also include “Sexuality”.

“Suitable amendments in regulations keeping pace with the changing times and evolving needs of society, and the institution are being envisaged. These landmark initiatives to revisit the modes of organizational and spatial developments are aimed at sensitization towards and inclusion of LGBTQIA+ Community to ensure a dignified work environment at the apex court,” the statement added.

It added that senior counsel Menaka Guruswamy has been inducted as a member of the GSICC.