Supreme Court says no SC status for those who convert: ‘Caste status stood eclipsed in the eyes of law’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that conversion to Christianity and other religions results in the loss of scheduled caste (SC) status, holding that a person who professes a faith other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism cannot claim the constitutional protections and statutory entitlements available to members of scheduled castes. The bench highlighted the legislative evolution of Clause 3 of the 1950 Order, noting that it originally restricted SC status to Hindus, and was later extended to Sikhs in 1956 and Buddhists in 1990. (HT_PRINT)

Upholding an Andhra Pradesh High Court decision, a bench of justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan not only affirmed the quashing of criminal proceedings in a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by a man who had already converted to Christianity, but also laid down an authoritative framework governing the impact of religious conversion on caste-based entitlements.

The court ruled that the bar under Clause 3 of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 is “categorical and absolute”, making it clear that any person who professes a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism ceases to be a member of a SC from the moment of conversion, irrespective of birth. The court underscored that this loss of status is automatic and carries with it the termination of all statutory protections, reservations and entitlements linked to SC identity.

Setting out the broader constitutional framework, the court traced the origin of SC and ST classifications to Articles 341 and 342 of the Constitution, emphasising that these provisions were designed to address historical backwardness and social disadvantage. While ST status may involve a more nuanced, fact-based inquiry into continued adherence to tribal customs and community acceptance, the position for scheduled castes, the court held, is governed strictly by the 1950 Presidential Order.

The bench highlighted the legislative evolution of Clause 3 of the 1950 Order, noting that it originally restricted SC status to Hindus, and was later extended to Sikhs in 1956 and Buddhists in 1990. Significantly, Christianity has never been included within this framework. Interpreting the term “professes”, the court relied on its earlier ruling in Punjabrao Vs DP Meshram (1964) to hold that it denotes an open and public declaration of faith, not merely private belief. The emphasis, it said, is on outward manifestation through conduct.

Applying this test, the court found the facts in the present case to be unequivocal. The appellant, Chinthada Anand, originally from the Madiga community (a notified SC in Andhra Pradesh), had been serving as a pastor for over a decade, conducting regular Sunday prayers, preaching Christian doctrine and holding a leadership position within the local Christian community. These activities, the bench held, constituted a clear and public profession of Christianity.

“Once the appellant converted to Christianity, the caste status which he earlier enjoyed stood eclipsed in the eyes of law,” said the court, rejecting the argument that caste identity by birth could survive conversion. It further held that a person cannot simultaneously profess Christianity and claim SC status, describing the two positions as “mutually exclusive and contrary to the constitutional scheme”.

The judgment also addressed reliance placed by the appellant on a 1977 Andhra Pradesh government order extending certain benefits to SC converts. The court clarified that such orders only provide “non-statutory concessions” like economic assistance and do not extend to statutory benefits such as reservation or protection under parliamentary enactments like the SC/ST Act. The applicability of central legislation, it said, cannot be diluted by state executive orders.

Articulating key legal principles, the court laid down a set of “postulates” governing SC status. It held that the claimant must establish membership of a notified caste through unimpeachable evidence; that conversion to a non-recognised religion leads to complete disqualification; and that no statutory benefit can be claimed once such disqualification operates. It further clarified that reconversion is possible in law, but only if three stringent conditions are met: proof of original caste, credible evidence of genuine reconversion and renunciation of the previous religion, and, crucially, acceptance by the original caste community. Mere self-declaration, the court said, is insufficient.

The present case traced back to a 2021 complaint filed by Anand, who alleged that certain individuals opposed his evangelical activities, assaulted him and used caste-based slurs. Based on his complaint, police registered offences under the SC/ST Act and IPC and filed a charge sheet. One of the accused approached the high court seeking quashing of the case, arguing that the invocation of the SC/ST Act was legally untenable given the complainant’s admitted conversion.

Agreeing with this contention, the high court last year held that the protective framework of the SC/ST Act is intended specifically for members of SC and ST, and cannot be extended to those who have chosen to exit that social and legal category by converting to another religion. It further observed that allowing such claims would amount to a misuse of the statute.

Dismissing Anand’s appeal against the high court ruling, the top court noted that there was no claim or evidence of reconversion or re-acceptance into the Madiga community. On the contrary, Anand continued to function as a pastor at the time of the alleged incident. It also rejected the argument based on the continued possession of a caste certificate, holding that certification cannot override the effect of conversion.

Therefore, the court held that Anand was not entitled to invoke the SC/ST Act and affirmed the high court’s decision to quash proceedings against the accused. It observed that once the foundational requirement of caste status is extinguished, the protections under the Act are no longer available. The court also examined the remaining charges under IPC and found them unsustainable. It noted the absence of independent witnesses, restraint or criminal intimidation, inconsistencies in witness statements, and lack of material establishing a concerted act. Finding no substantive basis for prosecution, the bench upheld the quashing of all charges.