Supreme Court seeks forensic report on alleged Biren Singh audio clip on Manipur violence: Report

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the authorities to produce the report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory on purported audio tapes alleging Manipur chief minister Biren Singh's involvement in promoting ethnic violence in the state. The court asked the authorities to submit the document in a sealer cover. The Supreme Court of India.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, passed the order in connection with a writ petition filed by the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust, reported Live Law.

The Kuki body had sought an independent probe into the audio tapes. The matter is likely to be taken up on March 24.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, claimed that a lab called "Truth Labs" certified that the voice in the tapes was Biren Singh. He claimed that Singh was recorded instigating and abetting ethnic violence during a closed door meeting.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, meanwhile, argued that the petitioner should first approach the high court. He said an FIR was registered over the matter and an investigation was underway. He said the tapes were being examined forensically.

Mehta accused the petitioner of having a separatist mindset.

"I have not gone into the contents and veracity of the recordings , when will SFL reports come?," CJI Khanna replied.

Bhushan, however, said the Truth Labs report was more credible.

"Relist in the week commencing on March 24, 2025. It is pointed out that audio clips are sent for examination by CFSL. The report will be produced in sealed cover," the bench observed in the order, according to Live Law.

Also read: Supreme Court to examine audio tapes against Manipur CM in riots case

What's the matter about?

In November, the Supreme Court sought a sworn affidavit from a Manipur-based group, which filed a petition claiming that a whistleblower recorded Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh instaging violence.

Also read: Fake audio clip of Manipur CM released to derail peace process: State Govt

Demanding a court-monitored probe by a special investigation team (SIT) to unearth the truth behind the clip, the petitioner argued that the recording was done by a whistleblower who was present at a meeting with the chief minister when the alleged statements were made.

The Manipur government said the police were probing the origins of an audio clip, allegedly containing offensive remarks against certain communities by Singh. It said the clip was fake.