Home / India News / Supreme Court seeks policy to open up job avenues for transpersons

Supreme Court seeks policy to open up job avenues for transpersons

india news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 11:43 PM IST

Dealing with a petition filed by a transgender person who was refused appointment as a female cabin crew by Air India in 2017, the bench added, “The Union government should take the lead on this behalf for all establishments including states.”

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to make an policy framework to provide “accommodation” to transgenders (HT File)
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to make an policy framework to provide “accommodation” to transgenders (HT File)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to make an appropriate policy framework to provide “reasonable accommodation” to transgender people in employment in the establishments covered under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. The Court directed this exercise to be completed in three months and be presented by the first week of December.

“The enactment by the Parliament marks a watershed moment. But it needs to be complied with in letter and spirit,” said a bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli.

Dealing with a petition filed by a transgender person who was refused appointment as a female cabin crew by Air India in 2017, the bench added, “The Union government should take the lead on this behalf for all establishments including states.”

It directed that the department of personnel and training (DOPT) and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will consult all the stakeholders on the issue.

Realizing that the Act, that came into operation from January 10, 2020, provided for a National Council for Transgender persons, the bench directed the Centre in consultation with the National Council to involve all stakeholders to devise a policy framework “to provide reasonable accommodation” for transgender persons in matters relating to employment.

In the petition, Shanavi Ponnuswamy sought that transgender persons should be eligible under a separate category distinct from females to enable them better employment opportunities.

Senior advocate KV Vishwanathan and advocate Fauzia Shakil appearing for Air India, which has now been privatised, said the rejection of the petitioner was not due to the fact that she was a transgender but because she did not meet the criteria of qualifying marks.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appeared for the Centre and said he will assist the court in coming to a pragmatic solution.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out