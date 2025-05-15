Supreme Court slams Madhya Pradesh minister for comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: ‘You should have…’

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his controversial comments against Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. The controversy began after a video of Kunwar Vijay Shah’s speech, in which he made objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, went viral on social media.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih stated, “Holding a constitutional position, you should have exercised a degree of restraint, especially when the country is undergoing such a situation.”

While the court agreed to hear Kunwar Vijay Shah's plea seeking a stay on the FIR against him on Friday, it declined to halt the ongoing proceedings in the Madhya Pradesh high court, which had suo motu ordered the registration of the FIR against the BJP minister.

Vijay Shah approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madhya Pradesh high court’s May 14 order. The high court, taking suo motu cognisance of his controversial remarks, directed the police on Wednesday to register an FIR against the minister. Shah’s counsel is expected to mention the plea for an urgent hearing before the apex court today.

Following the high court’s directive, an FIR was filed on Wednesday against Shah under Sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A division bench of the high court had taken the initiative on its own and instructed the director general of police (DGP) to ensure immediate registration of the FIR.

The office of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, in a post on X, said, "Following the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Chief Minister has given instructions to take action regarding the statement of Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah."

What is the controversy?

The controversy began after a video of Kunwar Vijay Shah’s speech — in which he made objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, calling her a “sister of terrorists” — went viral on social media.

In response, the Madhya Pradesh minister claimed his remarks were taken out of context and were actually intended to commend Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s courage.

Speaking to ANI about the issue, Shah said, “My entire background is from the military. Many of my family members were martyred and were in the military... Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is above my real sister, who performed the national religion and took revenge on those people. She (Qureshi) is more important than my real sister. I had nothing in my mind; if something slipped out of the excitement and hurt someone, then I would like to apologise from the heart. Not once, but I apologise ten times.”

He further added, “I am a patriotic man, and people of every community worked for the nation. If something slipped out in anger and someone felt bad, then I would like to say that I am not a god; I am also a human being. I apologise ten times for it.”